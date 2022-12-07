Skip to main content

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Closer Agrees to Contract with Red Sox

Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox worth $32 million.

Continuing a theme, a former Dodgers pitcher signed a lucrative contract with another team on Wednesday. This one was a little different, though, as the pitcher in question is one of the best relievers in Dodger history and he isn't going directly from Los Angeles to his new team.

Jansen joins former L.A. reliever Chris Martin in the Boston bullpen. Martin signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox earlier this week. Boston's bullpen was a major weak spot last year, and it's clear they're intent on addressing it.

Jansen had an interesting year in 2022, leading the National League in saves but with underlying numbers that suggest it was one of his worst years in the big leagues. His 3.38 ERA was the second-worst of his career, and he blew seven saves. But his strikeout rate was better than his last few years in Los Angeles, so he still has the tools to be an effective pitcher.

While Kenley was leading the NL in saves, three pitchers tied for the lead on the 2022 Red Sox with eight saves each. Jansen should solidify the team's bullpen approach and allow everyone to have more of a set role. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jansen's deal has an AAV if $16 million, the same number he made in Atlanta last year. The deal will push him past $150 million in career earnings, a remarkable amount for a guy who was nearly out of baseball as a failed minor-league catcher just 13 years ago. Jansen defied the odds, and it's good to see him reaping the benefits.

Kenley JansenLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red Sox

USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Had Long Discussion On Trea Turner's Future

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16100463_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Free Agency: Aaron Judge Returns to Yankees on Mega Deal

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19222260_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Will Smith is Hopeful for Aaron Judge

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18544146_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Despite Missing Out On Top Pitchers, LA Aims to Add Rotation Depth

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19221596_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18876053_168396005_lowres
News

Cody Bellinger News: Former Dodgers Lands With Cubs

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18992536_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16513214_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA

By Ryan Menzie