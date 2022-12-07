Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Closer Agrees to Contract with Red Sox

Continuing a theme, a former Dodgers pitcher signed a lucrative contract with another team on Wednesday. This one was a little different, though, as the pitcher in question is one of the best relievers in Dodger history and he isn't going directly from Los Angeles to his new team.

Jansen joins former L.A. reliever Chris Martin in the Boston bullpen. Martin signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox earlier this week. Boston's bullpen was a major weak spot last year, and it's clear they're intent on addressing it.

Jansen had an interesting year in 2022, leading the National League in saves but with underlying numbers that suggest it was one of his worst years in the big leagues. His 3.38 ERA was the second-worst of his career, and he blew seven saves. But his strikeout rate was better than his last few years in Los Angeles, so he still has the tools to be an effective pitcher.

While Kenley was leading the NL in saves, three pitchers tied for the lead on the 2022 Red Sox with eight saves each. Jansen should solidify the team's bullpen approach and allow everyone to have more of a set role.

Jansen's deal has an AAV if $16 million, the same number he made in Atlanta last year. The deal will push him past $150 million in career earnings, a remarkable amount for a guy who was nearly out of baseball as a failed minor-league catcher just 13 years ago. Jansen defied the odds, and it's good to see him reaping the benefits.