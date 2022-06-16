Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

Joc Pederson got some support from his San Francisco Giants teammates.

Joc Pederson got some support from his San Francisco Giants teammates.

A story that just doesn't seem to end took another turn this week. A couple of weeks ago, Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute. Pham was upset over how Pederson managed his team, including but not limited to: how Joc handled an injured player on his roster and poking fun at Pham's Padres collapsing in the second half of the 2021 season.

Pham earned a three-game suspension for the physical confrontation prior to the game with Pederson, but that hasn't stopped the outfielder from continuing to throw verbal barbs via social media.

This week, Pederson's San Francisco teammates took batting practice in shirts that clearly supported Joc.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

San Francisco's shirts read "Fantasy Football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating."

Chances are, the story doesn't end here. 

Joc PedersonLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Reliever Torches League for Rule Changes

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
News

The Cat Man is Off to a Historic Start for the Dodgers

By Adam Salcido15 hours ago
USATSI_18538838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
Jacob Amaya
News

Dodgers: Shortstop Jacob Amaya Promoted to Triple-A

By Daniel Palma17 hours ago
USATSI_18241566_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Reyes Moronta Rejoins LA Bullpen

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Feb 16, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (66) throws during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18210390_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

By Staff WriterJun 15, 2022