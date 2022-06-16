Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

A story that just doesn't seem to end took another turn this week. A couple of weeks ago, Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute. Pham was upset over how Pederson managed his team, including but not limited to: how Joc handled an injured player on his roster and poking fun at Pham's Padres collapsing in the second half of the 2021 season.

Pham earned a three-game suspension for the physical confrontation prior to the game with Pederson, but that hasn't stopped the outfielder from continuing to throw verbal barbs via social media.

This week, Pederson's San Francisco teammates took batting practice in shirts that clearly supported Joc.

San Francisco's shirts read "Fantasy Football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating."

Chances are, the story doesn't end here.