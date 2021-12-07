Skip to main content
    •
    December 7, 2021
    Yasiel Puig

    Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Has Wish for Latin Players in MLB

    In 2013, after a harrowing defection from Cuba, Yasiel Puig joined the Dodgers organization. He rocketed through the minors and in only two years made his MLB debut. The 22-year-old had all eyes on him and was garnering a bad reputation. He was difficult. He was late often. And he didn't listen. Vin Scully dubbed him the "Wild Horse".

    On Saturday, he posted on his social media.

    With the help of his agent, Lisette Carnet, Puig had this to say.

    I hope that during this lockout and through the baseball negotiations they also find a way of discussing the unique needs of Latino players.

    Latino players go through hardships for not educating ourselves from the beginning when we arrive in the U.S. We do not understand what is expected of us as public figures. Latino players need to not just learn English, but we need to better understand American values and social norms so that we can make better choices for our careers and lives.

    As a Cuban immigrant, I came to play on the biggest stage of baseball without the proper guidance in place to help me fully assimilate, so I had to learn my lessons the hard way. I do not want another player with a similar background to experience the same hardships that I went through. I hope negotiations consider this gap.

    Between settling assault claims and attempting to outrun his previous reputation, Puig hasn't been on a major league team since 2019. For the shortened 2020 season, he almost signed with the Atlanta Braves but the deal was pulled after reportedly testing positive for covid-19. He spent part of 2021 in Mexico, where he batted .312/.409/.517 and won Defensive Player of the Year honors.

    In his seven Major League seasons, he's batted .277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs.

    Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
