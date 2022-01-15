Dodgers: Former LA Player Ink Minor League Deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Despite the fact that a lockout has prevented any player movement at the big league level, teams have not stopped shuffling their coaching staffs nor bringing fresh prospects to their minor league systems.

While such transactions seldom bear immediate fruit, many clubs use them to add depth to their squads in the hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

The Milwaukee Brewers' signing of former Dodger Tyler White to a minor league contract is a shot in the dark that may or may not hit the mark.

After debuting with the Houston Astros in 2016, White has spent portions of four seasons in the Major Leagues. He spent part of the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded.

In his brief Dodgers career, White posted an anemic .045/.192/.045 slash line. White was released after the season and spent 2020 playing overseas. He was a member of the Blue Jays minor league system in 2021.

For his career, White has a .236/.315/.724 slash line with 26 home runs and 103 RBI. He has struck out (208) signifcantly more than he has walked (87). His minor league numbers considerably better. Across seven seasons, White owns a career slash line of .303/.407/.911.