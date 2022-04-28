Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Gets DFA'd by Houston Astros

Pedro Baez was cut loose by the Astros this week.

If there's one reliever that was distrusted by Dodgers, it was Pedro Baez. During his time in LA, the right-handed reliever was a constant target of frustrations from LA fans, even if it wasn't always rational. Baez did have some nice seasons in Dodger blue, but he always drew the ire of fans. 

Signing a two-year deal with the Astros after the 2020 World Series did little to subside the vitriol. It almost made perfect sense to some. The loathsome reliever joining the loathsome franchise. 

Baez's time with the Astros was nothing short of disaster. The reliever suffered a shoulder injury in 2021 which resulted in him appearing in just four games that year. This season wasn't much of an improvement. Baez pitched in three games, allowing a total of six runs in less than three innings of work. 

Houston decided to cut bait on Tuesday. The organization designated Baez for assignment. All in, the Astros paid Baez $12.5M for seven games pitched and only 31 total batters faced. Honestly, kudos to Baez for pulling down an impressive hourly wage. 

The Astros now must trade Baez or place him on irrevocable outright waivers. Meaning, if he clears waivers, Baez can be sent to the minors or released, or, since he has more than three years of MLB service time, he can decline to go to the minor and opt for free agency. 

In seven seasons with the Dodgers, Baez posted a 3.03 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 355 appearances. 

