Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA Rising Star Reappears Two Years Removed from DFA
Player(s)
Yadier Alvarez
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Former LA Rising Star Reappears Two Years Removed from DFA

Yadier Alvarez was spotted throwing in a Twitter video by a MLB reporter.

Yadier Alvarez was spotted throwing in a Twitter video by a MLB reporter.

In 2015, the Dodgers signed a promising young Cuban pitcher to a $16M deal. Yadier Alvarez's tremendous potential even warranted the Dodgers paying an additional $16M in the form of a penalty for exceeding the international signing salary cap by signing Alvarez.

After five seasons in the Dodgers organization, Alvarez was designated for assignment in late-February of 2020.

Alvarez popped up in the baseball media sphere for the first time in a long time last week. MLB writer Francys Romero posted a video of Alvarez throwing.

Read More

Alvarez was at one time a rising star in the Dodgers system. Baseball America ranked him as the 26th best prospect in MLB. In 2017, he was a minor league All-Star and pitched for the World Team in the Future Game.

Then, Yadier's career unraveled.

He abruptly left the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) team and stated that he "didn't want to play baseball anymore". LA placed him on the restricted list towards the end of 2019. He also met with a psychologist. Alvarez credited the psychologist with helping his mental fortitude.

In five minor league seasons, Alvarez posted a 4.07 ERA in 214.1 innings pitched. 

USATSI_10153128
News

Dodgers: Former LA Rising Star Reappears Two Years Removed from DFA

By Staff Writer
1 minute ago
USATSI_14465059
News

Dodgers: Diego Cartaya Likened to Prolific Offensive Catcher by MLB Expert

By Staff Writer
4 hours ago
USATSI_17000804
News

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Explains Why LA is a Lock for 2022 Postseason

By Staff Writer
6 hours ago
USATSI_10185361 (1)
News

Dodgers: Steve Garvey Set for Appearance at President's Day Parade

By Staff Writer
9 hours ago
USATSI_17016098
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video

By Staff Writer
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_14989687
News

Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party

By Staff Writer
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_16978205
News

Dodgers: A Glimpse Inside Clayton Kershaw's Trophy Case

By Staff Writer
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: MLBPA Slams League Over Latest Statement

By Staff Writer
Feb 19, 2022