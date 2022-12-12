Skip to main content

Dodgers: Former LA Target Signs With East Coast Team

The Japanese star looks to deliver in New York alongside the team’s other recent pick up.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just like many of the other free agents Dodger fans hoped they would sign, Kodai Senga is now off the market, and unfortunately not coming to Los Angeles.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed that Japanese star and highly touted free agent Kodai Senga will be joining the Mets.

The pitcher will sign a five-year $75 million contract with New York— a deal that would have surely been reasonable for Los Angeles.

Kodai played the past 11 seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. The righty was one of the league’s best pitchers, posting a 2.59 ERA in over 1,089 innings and having a strikeout rate of 28.22% and a walk rate of 9.33%.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With this newest addition to the team, it is projected that the Mets’ 2023 rotation will include Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Jose Quintana, and Carlos Carrasco. The Mets have made a splash this offseason after signing Verlander. The veteran looks to add his expertise coming off an explosive 2022 season, winning both the AL Cy Young Award and a World Series title.

It’s been quite some time since the Mets won their World Series title back in 1986. With their newest lineup including Senga’s talent, they can aim to climb to the championship this season.

Unlike the Mets, there hasn't been much movement in the offseason for the Dodgers.  Their biggest free agent signing thus far was Shelby Miller’s one-year deal. Though they had their eyes on Verlander and Senga, the two chose to take their talents to New York, as much as it hurts Dodger fans.

The Dodgers will hopefully be able to add some valuable pieces to the rotation in order to elevate their starting rotation. 

USATSI_18809864_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19010740_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Carlos Rodon Is In Realm of Possibility for Los Angeles

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18121643_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 2 LA Stars Earn Salary Bump Thanks to New Rule

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18719367_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Sees LA in the Market for Dansby Swanson

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19244078_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives Trea Turner a Hard Time on Social Media

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_18734804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to the Cody Bellinger News

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19161776_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19203383_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever

By Chloe Clark