Dodgers: Former LA Target Signs With East Coast Team

Just like many of the other free agents Dodger fans hoped they would sign, Kodai Senga is now off the market, and unfortunately not coming to Los Angeles.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed that Japanese star and highly touted free agent Kodai Senga will be joining the Mets.

The pitcher will sign a five-year $75 million contract with New York— a deal that would have surely been reasonable for Los Angeles.

Kodai played the past 11 seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. The righty was one of the league’s best pitchers, posting a 2.59 ERA in over 1,089 innings and having a strikeout rate of 28.22% and a walk rate of 9.33%.

With this newest addition to the team, it is projected that the Mets’ 2023 rotation will include Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Jose Quintana, and Carlos Carrasco. The Mets have made a splash this offseason after signing Verlander. The veteran looks to add his expertise coming off an explosive 2022 season, winning both the AL Cy Young Award and a World Series title.

It’s been quite some time since the Mets won their World Series title back in 1986. With their newest lineup including Senga’s talent, they can aim to climb to the championship this season.

Unlike the Mets, there hasn't been much movement in the offseason for the Dodgers. Their biggest free agent signing thus far was Shelby Miller’s one-year deal. Though they had their eyes on Verlander and Senga, the two chose to take their talents to New York, as much as it hurts Dodger fans.

The Dodgers will hopefully be able to add some valuable pieces to the rotation in order to elevate their starting rotation.