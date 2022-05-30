Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former NL MVP Selling His Mansion in Arizona

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger recently listed his palatial Arizona home in Chandler.

He hasn't hit free agency just yet, but Cody Bellinger has still made enough cash to be able to buy a new home in his hometown of Chandler, Arizona before he's even sold his last one. 

According to realtor.com, Bellinger recently listed his 4,500-square-foot mansion that features an indoor basketball court and a private airplane hangar. It's on the market for almost $4M. The website stated that Bellinger bought the home in 2020 for $2.85M.

Per Baseball Reference, Cody will have earned $45.8M at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The 2019 NL MVP is set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. 

Bellinger's free agency will be an interesting one since, up to this point, he's been everything from a MVP to a below-replacement level player .

