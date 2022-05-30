Dodgers: Former NL MVP Selling His Mansion in Arizona

He hasn't hit free agency just yet, but Cody Bellinger has still made enough cash to be able to buy a new home in his hometown of Chandler, Arizona before he's even sold his last one.

According to realtor.com, Bellinger recently listed his 4,500-square-foot mansion that features an indoor basketball court and a private airplane hangar. It's on the market for almost $4M. The website stated that Bellinger bought the home in 2020 for $2.85M.

Per Baseball Reference, Cody will have earned $45.8M at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The 2019 NL MVP is set to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Bellinger's free agency will be an interesting one since, up to this point, he's been everything from a MVP to a below-replacement level player .