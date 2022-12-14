Dodgers: Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team

Former Dodger RHP Jose De Leon has found a new home. On Tuesday, he announced on Twitter that he's joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2023 season.

De Leon was a former Dodger top prospect. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the 24th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He worked his way up through the minors, before getting a big league call-up in September of 2016. That year, he was the Dodgers' No. 3 ranked prospect, only trailing SS Corey Seager and LHP Julio Urias — that's pretty good company, if you ask me.

De Leon's stint with the Dodgers didn't last long. He started four games for LA over the course of September, going 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA. He allowed 12 earned runs, including three home runs, in 17 innings, and did not make the postseason roster.

He then bounced around the league for the next six seasons, spending time with the Rays and Reds in the big leagues, and a ton of other teams in the minor leagues. Now, in 2023, he'll look to revitalize his career in Minnesota.

The Twins come to Dodger Stadium on May 15-17. So, if De Leon is on the active roster for Minnesota early on, he'll get a chance to play against his former team in the same ballpark in which he made his MLB debut.