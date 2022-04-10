Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Done Addressing Braves Drama

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman just wants to talk about his new team, not his old one. For the second time in four weeks, Freeman has fielded questions about the Braves.

First, the slugger was asked about Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos' emotional response to Freeman's departure during his introductory press conference. Freeman brushed off the GM's tears, but then later apologized for his terse reaction.

This week, Freeman had to address comments made by Ronald Acuña Jr., his former teammate. Acuña stated that he and his teammates "wont miss" Freeman. The outfielder's comments stemmed from his retelling of Freeman making him wipe off his eye black in adherence with longstanding team rules.

Freeman responded in an interview on MLB.com Network that was schedule prior to Acuña's words.

“I guess I was one of the older guys that did have to enforce those kind of things in the clubhouse. But when you put on a Braves uniform that’s just kind of what happens there. I didn’t view it as any friction or clashes or anything like that. I loved Ronald. I still love Ronald. I’m gonna miss Ronald.”

On Friday, Freeman shut the door on discussing his Atlanta days any further (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“I spoke yesterday. I’m done. We’re going to move forward. Yep. I guess we’ll take them in stride. Hopefully that’s the end of it. I spoke yesterday about it and I’m done.””

Those questions will likely resurface sooner rather than later for the high profile Dodgers superstar. Whether he likes it or not.

The Braves visit the Dodgers next week for a three-game set at Dodger Stadium.