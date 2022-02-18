Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Unhappy with Atlanta Front Office Says ATL HOFer

The future of Freddie Freeman is very much up-in-the-air. One thing is for sure though, the first baseman is not happy with how the Atlanta front office has handled his free agency thus far.

Atlanta failed to extend Freeman, nor re-sign him, before the December 1 lockout.

Braves Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones provided his perspective on the Freeman situation in an appearance on Atlanta SportsRadio Duke & Bell.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Freddie in quite some time, but I’m sure he’s probably a little frustrated this wasn’t done in Spring Training last year.”

Freeman smartly hasn't said much publicly, but rumors have swirled that he's displeased with how the Braves front office approached his free agency. Chipper's quote is a near confirmation of that sentiment.

As MLB Network's Jon Heyman stated, the Braves have opened the door to Freeman signing with a new team.

Could that new team be the Los Angeles Dodgers?

This writer will spare you the "He's from southern California" talk. More important than the tired hometown free agent angle is the fact that he's a perfect fit for the Dodgers.

It's unclear if Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy will be ready for the start of the season after tearing his UCL in the final game of the 2021 regular season. Freeman substantially minimizes the pressure on Muncy to return as quickly as possible.

If Muncy is ready for Opening Day and the Dodgers sign Freeman, Muncy has proven he's a serviceable second baseman (sorry Gavin Lux).

To be fair, Atlanta retaining Freeman isn't out of the question.

One thing is for sure, the Braves have created the opportunity for the Dodgers to steal their MVP first baseman.