    • November 30, 2021
    Chris Taylor

    Dodgers: Free Agent Market For Chris Taylor Heating Up

    With Max Scherzer leaving Los Angeles for the New York Mets on a massive three-year, $130 million-plus deal, and Corey Seager now reportedly headed to Texas on a 10-year, $325 million contract, the Dodgers don't seem to be having a great offseason. So with Chris Taylor’s name popping up more in recent days, fans are understandably worried.

    Early Monday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Phillies, Nationals, Marlins, as well as some others, are showing interest in the free agent utility man.

    This doesn’t mean the Dodgers don't want the 2021 All-Star back, but it's not something fans want to see after losing both Scherzer and Seager on the same day. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, 31-year-old Taylor is "anticipated to command a four- or five-year deal" this winter. Whether or not it is with the Dodgers still remains to be seen.

    Many believe Chris Taylor should be prioritized as a Dodgers re-sign and for good reason. After losing another utility player, Kiké Hernandez, in free agency last season the Dodgers were left scrambling to replace that production off the bench. While the team did manage to record 106 wins, the loss of Taylor would be devastating to the roster.

    With so many elite free-agents being pushed to sign before the current CBA expires, Taylor's value may rise considerably between now and then. Dodger fans are hopeful LA won't be priced out of his market as well. 

