Dodgers: Future Hall-of-Famer Gives Brusdar Graterol An Incredible Gift

Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera gifted Brusdar Graterol an awesome piece of memorabilia.

The Dodgers had the opportunity to play against a living legend over the weekend. Miguel Cabrera and Detroit Tigers visited Dodger Stadium for a three-game set and it will likely be the only time the two teams meet up this year. Unless, there's a World Series matchup coming that nobody saw coming.

The matchup also created a great moment for two Venezuelan baseball players. Cabrera and Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol met on the field prior to Saturday's game. The two-time MVP greeted Graterol with a very touching gift. He handed Brusdar an autographed jersey that included inscriptions of "3000 hit club", "500 HR club", and other career highlights.

It was a special moment for Graterol who grew up idolizing Cabrera. Not only did he get to meet him on the field, but he also got to pitch against him. Maybe it was Brusdar returning the favor, but he walked Miggy with two outs of the 7th inning in the middle game three-game series on Saturday. Los Angeles would lose 5-1.

The 39-year-old Cabrera probably won't be coming back to Dodger Stadium anytime soon. Since Miggy has spent the bulk of his career in the American League as a member of the Tigers, he's not been a frequent visitor at Chavez Ravine.

Cabrera has only appeared in 23 games at Dodger Stadium in his 20-year MLB career. At Chavez Ravine, he owns a .244/.315/.662 slash line and nine walks.

One of those free passes is compliments of one of his biggest fan. 

