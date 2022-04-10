Skip to main content
Dodgers: Gavin Lux Blames Teammate for Comical Slide at Home Plate

Gavin Lux credited Freddie Freeman for his incredibly awkward slide home on Opening Day.

The Dodgers had a great showing on Opening Day. The offensive powered a come-from-behind win, a retooled bullpen preserved the late lead, and most importantly, LA picked up the win.

A moment that might have gotten lost in the shuffle was Gavin Lux's unique slide at home plate. His run was part of a five run fourth inning that was kickstarted by Lux himself with a two RBI single.

In case you missed it, Lux's slide at home after sprinting from first to home is something you have to see to believe. 

In the postgame interview with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson asked Lux about his slide. The Dodgers new utility man put the onus on Freddie Freeman for his cringe-worthy slide.

“I stumbled around second, get to third, stumble around third, and then I see Freddie hitting me with the ‘down, down, down’. And I’m like stumbling still, so I kind of just belly-flopped onto homeplate. Everyone thought it was funny and I couldn’t catch my breath. It’s all fun and games though."

It wouldn't have been funny if Lux was tagged out or injured himself, but luckily, Lux got the run and the Dodgers got the win. 

