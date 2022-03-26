Dodgers: Gavin Lux Talks About His New Role For This Upcoming Season

Gavin Lux arrived to Camelback Ranch this year with a different role than in years past. Last season, Lux was given plenty of starts at second base and the opportunity to secure the spot throughout the year. Unfortunately for him, two things happened - he struggled at the plate and the Dodger traded for Trea Turner.

Lux was relegated to a bench role.

This season, Lux is battling for more time in the lineup. The Dodgers former top prospect has been spending time in the outfield in addition to the infield to increase his value with the dream of becoming a second Chris Taylor for the Dodgers. Lux-the-utility-man has at the very least, assured himself a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Earlier this week, Lux talked about his role on the Dodgers and his expectations for himself. He also mentioned that he put plenty of work into his swing this offseason - hours after blasting a home run off of Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

This spring, Lux has eight at-bats and a .885 OPS. What's more encouraging is that he has four walks and just three strikeouts. Spring numbers mean little, but if Lux was 0-for-8, there would certainly be some chatter.

In 2021, Lux hit just .179 in the month of April, but roared back to .286 average and 124 wRC+ in May. He was sub-.200 again in June and posted a .214 mark in July before hitting the injured list.

This year, Lux just wants to play whatever position gets him in the lineup.