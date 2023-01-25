Dodgers Giveaway Calendar: New Bobbleheads, Fireworks and Drone Nights and More for 2023

The Dodgers continue their best-in-class giveaway schedule in 2023 with eight bobbleheads and seven other giveaways before the All-Star break.

The Dodgers are the best in baseball at a lot of things, including promotional giveaways. Not everything is everyone's cup of tea, but when Los Angeles does a giveaway, they do it right.

For example, no one does bobbleheads like LA does. In 2022, the Rangers had the second-most bobblehead giveaways that didn't require a special ticket package, with 11. Those 11 were limited to the first 15,000 fans in the gates. The Dodgers did 14 general bobblehead giveaways, with the first 40,000 fans receiving them.

This year will be no different, as the Dodgers announced their first-half promotional schedule on Tuesday and it includes eight bobbleheads before the All-Star break.

From LA's press release:

The 2023 bobblehead series will kick off on April 1 with Freddie Freeman followed by Julio Urías on April 3, both presented by Bank of America. Other bobblehead giveaways in the first half include Dustin May presented by Security Benefit (May 1), Mookie Betts presented by Budweiser (May 15), Will Smith (June 13), Clayton Kershaw presented by Spectrum (June 15), Gavin Lux (July 3), and Tony Gonsolin (July 6).

And it's not just bobbleheads, either. The first half will include jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson, Vin Scully, and Julio Urias, along with a Mother's Day picture frame, a Father's Day bucket hat, and a retro hoodie.

Friday nights at Dodger Stadium have traditionally been highlighted by postgame fireworks, and some still will be, but Los Angeles is adding drone shows to select Friday nights.

As always, there will also be special theme nights, which generally include giveaways if you purchase a special ticket package:

The first half of the season will see the return of various fan favorite theme nights, featuring ticket packs which include an exclusive item with the purchase of a ticket pack ticket. The nights include Hello Kitty Night (April 17), Star Wars Night (May 2), Mexican Heritage Night presented by Advance Auto Parts (May 16), Black Heritage Night (June 14), Pride Night presented by Blue Shield (June 16) and Luau Night (July 5). For the full list of first half theme nights, please visit Dodgers.com/TicketPacks.

Single-game tickets go on sale on February 2 for all games except Opening Day and the series when the Yankees come to town.