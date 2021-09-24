September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dodgers Hold Their Annual Costume Event

Dodgers annual costume event did not disappoint!
Author:
Publish date:

Every year around the last week of the season, the Dodgers and their staff dress up in their Halloween costumes. It's a brilliant idea that can help take a little stress away and bring some much needed levity before October brings their quest for another World Series. Here's a video with some of the best costumes.

Let's start with the most drastic transformation. Joe Kelly. Pretty impressive when you consider Kelly has already been a mariachi in 2021.

Chris Taylor and Corey Seager donned in costumes from the classic comedy "BASEketball."

Trea Turner as Goose from Top Gun. His costumer didn't have a partner like others, making him a Maverick.

This might be the best one as a group. The Dodgers main four starting pitchers as a biker gang. Note Walker Buehler wearing Uggs instead of biker boots. From left to right, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Walker Buehler.

Brusdar Graterol went as Maui from the Disney movie "Moana" and it was perfect!

Love the dedication to get almost all the main characters from Happy Gilmore. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin playing the Ben Stiller character! The other people in the photo are various Dodger training staff members.

Photo 1: Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux with a real early 90's vibe. They are dressed up like Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson's characters from the movie "White Men Can't Jump."

Photo 2: Julio Urias and Albert Pujols. Urias as part of the aforementioned starting pitchers biker gang, and "Tio Albert" looking like he just rolled into a backyard carne asada. 

Photo 3: Will Smith as, well, Will Smith. The most meta costume ever. Smith is channeling Will Smith in the "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

Photo 4: AJ Pollock as an astronaut, Cody Bellinger as...a boy riding an Alien, Robert Van Scoyoc next to Bellinger, and Justin Turner as another astronaut. Excellent space theme.

Matt Beaty as Mr. Clean is spot on.

Here is the larger group photo. Some great ones you can try to find that were unmentioned are: Alex Vesia as Mario from the video game series, Max Muncy appears to be channeling one of the "Super Troopers," Kirsten Watson as the pink ranger from the show "The Power Rangers," Kenley Jansen as Captain America, and the Dodgers training staff as The Average Joes from the movie "Dodgeball."

An annual tradition that never wears thin. The Dodgers 2021 costume event was a success!

DodgersBikers
News

Dodgers Hold Their Annual Costume Event

1 minute ago
Jul 20, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) reacts after hitting a three run home run in the 8th inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Roberts Divulges Why Matt Beaty Doesn't Get Many Starts For the Dodgers

2 hours ago
USATSI_16148317
News

Josh Reddick Has No Regrets Over His Role In the Astros Cheating Scandal

Sep 23, 2021
August 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock (11) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

AJ Pollock Activated From IL Ahead of Schedule

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16414546
News

Danny Duffy May Require Surgery Or He May Opt To Retire

Sep 22, 2021
Aug 13, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Julio Urías Can't Explain His Decreased Velocity

Sep 22, 2021
Feb 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35)sits in the dugout as he takes a break during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Hits the Injured List

Sep 21, 2021
Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases unsure if his deep flyball to right field was called a home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger's blast was called a homer as the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Is Under Incredible Pressure and Running Out of Time

Sep 17, 2021