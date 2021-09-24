Dodgers Hold Their Annual Costume Event

Every year around the last week of the season, the Dodgers and their staff dress up in their Halloween costumes. It's a brilliant idea that can help take a little stress away and bring some much needed levity before October brings their quest for another World Series. Here's a video with some of the best costumes.

Let's start with the most drastic transformation. Joe Kelly. Pretty impressive when you consider Kelly has already been a mariachi in 2021.

Chris Taylor and Corey Seager donned in costumes from the classic comedy "BASEketball."

Trea Turner as Goose from Top Gun. His costumer didn't have a partner like others, making him a Maverick.

This might be the best one as a group. The Dodgers main four starting pitchers as a biker gang. Note Walker Buehler wearing Uggs instead of biker boots. From left to right, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Walker Buehler.

Brusdar Graterol went as Maui from the Disney movie "Moana" and it was perfect!

Love the dedication to get almost all the main characters from Happy Gilmore. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin playing the Ben Stiller character! The other people in the photo are various Dodger training staff members.

Photo 1: Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux with a real early 90's vibe. They are dressed up like Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson's characters from the movie "White Men Can't Jump."

Photo 2: Julio Urias and Albert Pujols. Urias as part of the aforementioned starting pitchers biker gang, and "Tio Albert" looking like he just rolled into a backyard carne asada.

Photo 3: Will Smith as, well, Will Smith. The most meta costume ever. Smith is channeling Will Smith in the "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

Photo 4: AJ Pollock as an astronaut, Cody Bellinger as...a boy riding an Alien, Robert Van Scoyoc next to Bellinger, and Justin Turner as another astronaut. Excellent space theme.

Matt Beaty as Mr. Clean is spot on.

Here is the larger group photo. Some great ones you can try to find that were unmentioned are: Alex Vesia as Mario from the video game series, Max Muncy appears to be channeling one of the "Super Troopers," Kirsten Watson as the pink ranger from the show "The Power Rangers," Kenley Jansen as Captain America, and the Dodgers training staff as The Average Joes from the movie "Dodgeball."

An annual tradition that never wears thin. The Dodgers 2021 costume event was a success!