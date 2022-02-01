Dodgers: Honoring the Legacy of Jackie Robinson with Quotes From Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw & More

Today marks the birthday of a transcendent figure in American History. Jack Roosevelt Robinson was born on January 31st, 1919 in Cairo, Georgia. He would become a baseball legend and more importantly, a civil rights leader.

Jackie broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15th, 1947 and helped pave the way for Civil Rights Era in United States.

His perseverance and determination still resonates today.

Each year, MLB honors Robinson’s legacy on April 15th. Since 2009, the league has asked every player and coaching staff to wear number 42 to honor Robinson.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts gave his thoughts on the impact of Jackie Robinson’s life and career on Jackie Robinson Day in 2020.

"Everything he went through,just means so much to me and to all of us in the black community. I can only thank him for everything he went through to pave the way for people like me."

Last season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gathered the entire organization around Robinson’s statue at Dodgers Stadium to honor the virtues and philosophies that Robinson stood for.

It was just kind of painting a picture. We all know that Jackie Robinson the name, the 42 in every ballpark. But just trying to give people context on his life and his legacy and what he meant to not only people of color in baseball outside of baseball. Being treated fairly, being respected, not always being liked but being determined.

Fellow Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw gave his thoughts on what the life of Jackie Robinson means to him in 2020.

This year especially it rings true just to what Jackie Robinson meant for the game, just understanding what he had to go through, and what people, unfortunately, are still going through today. It’s just a really special thing for me to get to be a part of. And I hope now more than ever, we can continue to move forward with what Jackie Robsinson started, and continue to integrate the world in a better way.

Happy birthday to a Hall-of-Fame baseball player, a civil rights trail blazer, and one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.