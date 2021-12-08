Dodgers Host Thinks Corey Seager Felt Union Pressure Take Largest Contract

After Corey Seager signed with the Rangers, many Dodger fans were left wondering why, given all the resources at their disposal, were they unable to retain the star shortstop? Did Los Angeles give up? Did they not make an offer high enough? What else could they have done?

Insider David Vasseigh spoke with AM570’s Petros and Money last week and revealed believes that Seager’s choice was influenced by the Players Union in order to establish a new and higher market for free agents.

“I really believe that he felt a lot of pressure from the Union to take the highest asking price to set the bar.”

According to Jorge Castillo of the LA Times, Vassegh’s belief isn’t fact.

“Ultimately, they weren’t close to meeting the Rangers’ extravagant offer of $325 million over 10 years, according to people with knowledge of the situation.”

It’s hard to know what really happened behind closed doors, but it seems that Seager had a lot of offers and the Dodgers weren’t the only team that wanted him. While it’s still unclear what led to his departure, it will be interesting to see how he performs in a new uniform and if the Dodgers can rebound in 2022.

With all that said, LA is still in a great position with incumbent second baseman Trea Turner expected to slide over to shortstop where he was named an All-Star last season. However, he too will be a free agent at the conclusion of this next season.