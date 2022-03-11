Skip to main content
Dodgers: How Clayton Kershaw Stayed Busy During Lockout
Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw kept busy in Texas during the extended MLB lockout.

Dodgers icon and current free agent Clayton Kershaw kept himself occupied during the 99-day MLB lockout that ended today. He even tried working park time.

Working the register wasn't Kershaw's only excitement for the week. The three-time Cy Young Winner and 2014 NL MVP winner helped distribute 95 new pairs of shoes to elementary school kids in Dallas. The event was in partnership with Kershaw's Challenge Foundation and the Shoes That Fit charity.

Kershaw's foundation has been the hurler's philanthropic platform dating back to 2011. 2021 beneficiaries of the foundation include organizations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Dominican Republic, and Zambia.

Now, Kershaw can focus on his free agency with the MLB lockout officially over.

If all goes well, Kershaw will be re-signing with the Dodgers.

