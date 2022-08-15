Skip to main content
Dodgers: Infamous Moneyball Record Matched by LA After Friday’s Win

2022 Dodgers match 2002 "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics record after Friday's win in Kansas City.

The way things are looking for the Dodgers, it’s no surprise when they break another record. With so much offensive power, dominate arms and elite defense, you start to get the sense that this team is special, regardless of what happens in October.

After Friday night’s win in Kansas City, 8-3, the Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 wins and all wins have come by multiple runs. That stat matched the 2002 Oakland Athletics who are also widely regarded as the “Moneyball” A’s. The “Moneyball” term to describe the team comes from Michael Lewis’ bestselling book and subsequent film, which released in 2011.

The 2002 A’s finished 1st in the AL West with a 103-59 record, but fell short of a World Series title as they lost in the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins, 3-2 in the best of 5 series.

The LA Dodgers are not the A’s, LA has far further expectations and are more talented than that “Moneyball” team. The boys in blue are on pace for 111 wins this season, which would be a franchise record. Their run differential is at an historic pace as they are predicted to be +315 according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

It’ll be great to bring another championship to the city of Los Angeles, but we can’t take for granted what we are witnessing. This Dodgers team is one for the ages and all we can do is hope for them to finish the job.

October is all that matters in Los Angeles, but remember to enjoy the journey as our boys in blue aim for the ultimate destination. 

