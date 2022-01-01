Dodgers: Infielder Eddy Alvarez Reportedly Inks Deal with LA

Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line.

Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers are still active in terms of making transactions. Teams are only permitted to sign prospects to minor league contracts as part of the regulations governing signings. As a result, it's unlikely that the latest agreement would be a big-league signing.

At the end of his IG post, the infielder said this:

I’m excited to announce this unbelievable chance to be a part of this historic organization. Here’s to 2022

The Dodgers have a lot of confidence in Alvarez, who is renowned for more than his baseball abilities. This past summer, he won a silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo, adding to his other achievements including a 2014 Winter Games silver medal as a speed skater.

WATCH: Dodgers Sign Eddy Alvarez! Everything You Need to Know About the Switch Hitting Infielder!

While his ability to succeed at the big league level has yet to materialize, Alvarez has produced some good numbers in the minor leagues. He's hit .281 in seven minor league seasons and provides some power from both sides of the plate. The Dodgers will want to get a good look at him in Spring Training.