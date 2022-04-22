Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Headed to IL

One of the Dodgers best relievers is headed to the injured list.

The Dodgers are set to begin a three game series in San Diego this weekend. Friday night is the first of 19 matchups between two NL West squads that typically put on a hell of a show when playing each other. 

LA will be missing two key pitchers for their first series against the Padres. Earlier this week, left-handed starter Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Tyler Anderson will be starting in Heaney's spot in the rotation on Saturday.

Heaney isn't the only hurler who won't be available. On Friday, the Dodgers placed reliever Blake Treinen on the injured list. Treinen has been dealing with a shoulder issue that has kept him off the field since last Thursday against the Reds. Presumably, Treinen has been placed on the 10-day IL. 

The Dodgers have recalled lefty Garrett Cleavinger from the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a corresponding roster move. 

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

