Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Update Does Not Inspire Confidence

The Dodgers couldn't even get through April without the injury bug biting the pitching staff. Although the Dodgers have been off to a hot start to the year, they're already dealing with a pair of injuries that heavily affect how the team handles their arms.

Andrew Heaney has been shelved for nearly two weeks after experiencing shoulder discomfort after his start against the Reds. Dynamite reliever Blake Treinen is also dealing with a shoulder issue and hasn't pitched since April 14th against the Reds. He missed the next series and wound up on the injured list.

The latest update was less than encouraging.

Treinen, the Dodgers most trusted reliever, is eligible to return for the Tigers series this weekend, but per The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett, Treinen is still a long ways off from being activated.

“Neither Blake Treinen nor Andrew Heaney have started a throwing program and will not be ready to return from the IL when they are eligible this weekend.”

On the bright side, Treinen rarely pitches more than one inning so it shouldn't take long for him to built up once he's cleared to throw.

The hard-throwing righty is one of the best relievers in the game and always seems to deliver outs in high leverage situations for the Dodgers. In his preseason rankings, Buster Olney of ESPN ranked Blake Treinen as a top ten closer in all of baseball.

Prior to landed on the IL, Treinen appeared in three games for the Dodgers and yielded just one earned run in three innings pitched.