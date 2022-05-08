Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Getting Closer to Return

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Getting Closer to Return

The Dodgers finally got some positive news onAndrew Heaney

The Dodgers finally got some positive news onAndrew Heaney

Since mid-April, Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney has been completely shutdown. The lefty starter experienced shoulder discomfort after his second start of the year and hasn't picked up a baseball since.

On Saturday, Dodgers fans finally received some encouraging news on Heaney. Per NBC Sports, the veteran lefty has been cleared to resume throwing and will begin a pitching program this weekend.

Not much was expected of Heaney when the Dodgers signed him prior to the lockout. The former first-round pick was coming off a year where he posted a 5.83 ERA in 129.2 IP. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heaney has certainly raised expectations. In his only two starts this year, he hasn't allowed an earned run and has struck out 16 batters in 10.1 IP. LA has been known to fix journeyman pitchers and Heaney might be their latest successful reclamation project.

Andrew HeaneyLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Karl Ravech of ESPN Thinks We'll Never See Another Clayton Kershaw

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18048981_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Top LA Prospect Takes Former Cy Young Winner Deep

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Latest Update on Blake Treinen

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Discuss Dead Balls, Stars Wars and Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17939200_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Adds Veteran Reliever to Roster for Chicago Doubleheader

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18198625_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Open to Signing With a West Coast Team in Free Agency

By Staff WriterMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18092123_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Pitcher Says Giants Rivalry Outclasses Red Sox-Yankees

By Staff WriterMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18198967_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Newcomer's Bench Celebrations Help Inspire His Team

By Staff WriterMay 6, 2022