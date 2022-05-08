Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Getting Closer to Return

Since mid-April, Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney has been completely shutdown. The lefty starter experienced shoulder discomfort after his second start of the year and hasn't picked up a baseball since.

On Saturday, Dodgers fans finally received some encouraging news on Heaney. Per NBC Sports, the veteran lefty has been cleared to resume throwing and will begin a pitching program this weekend.

Not much was expected of Heaney when the Dodgers signed him prior to the lockout. The former first-round pick was coming off a year where he posted a 5.83 ERA in 129.2 IP.

Heaney has certainly raised expectations. In his only two starts this year, he hasn't allowed an earned run and has struck out 16 batters in 10.1 IP. LA has been known to fix journeyman pitchers and Heaney might be their latest successful reclamation project.