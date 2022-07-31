Dodgers Injury Update: Tommy Kahnle Might Not Return in 2022

Before first pitch on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided media members with a slew of injury updates which included some grim news about injured reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Roberts noted that Kahnle still isn't throwing bullpen sessions and time is running out for him to get healthy in time to contribute to the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers signed Kahnle to a two-year deal after the 2020 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2020. LA was essentially eating a year of his contract in the hopes that he'd be available for the 2022 season. It's been a losing proposition thus far - Kahnle has pitched in just four games and battled a different elbow injury.

Kahnle built his name as a member of the New York Yankees where he posted a 4.01 ERA in 129 appearances. His standout season was in 2017 where he logged a 2.59 ERA in 69 games between the Yankees and the White Sox.

As a member of the Dodgers this year, he's allowed three runs over four innings.

It's a disappointing turn of events for Kahnle, a reliever that the Dodgers waited over a year to see take the mound in a regular season game.

Kahnle, along with Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, and Victor González, is just one of the impact bullpen arms the Dodgers were hoping to have this season.

But would be it be a Dodgers season if they weren't scrambling to fill out a bullpen to keep the team afloat.