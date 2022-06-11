Dodgers: Insider Reveals Reason Behind Orel Hershiser Missing Broadcasts

The Dodgers broadcasting team is as variable as Dave Roberts' lineup card. Depending on the time and location of a Dodgers game, fans never know who might be calling the game on the television or the radio.

It's not by accident either. SportsNet LA, which is jointly owned by the Dodgers and Charter Communications, hired three new television analysts for the 2022 season: Jessica Mendoza, Eric Karros, and Dontrelle Willis. They also brought in longtime first baseman Adrián González and José Mota as a studio analysts. Additionally, Mota also serves as another voice for English and Spanish radio broadcasts.

One key reason the Dodgers have beefed up the television crew is due to Joe Davis officially taking Joe Buck's spot as the lead MLB play-by-play announcer for FOX. The other reason, is because his regular broadcast partner, Orel Hershiser, no longer wants to be on the call for each and every single Dodgers game. Which has led to questions from fans who sincerely enjoying he and Davis calling a game.

In a piece by The LA Times' Helene Elliott, the reporter stated that Hershiser wants to stay focused on his personal business opportunities.

“When asked about Hershiser’s absence from select games, the Dodgers responded they hired five radio and TV analysts this season, making the decision, they said, while Hershiser was leaning toward traveling less so he could focus on business ventures.”

The good news is the Dodgers have plenty of other options to work in for road games and when Hershiser has his hands full with his business ventures.