Dodgers: Insider Sets Record Straight on LA's New Locker Room Celebration

The Dodgers Dub Club is only open at its Los Angeles location.

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers have won a boatload of games over the last few years. Even so, they don't take any of those wins for granted, especially this year. Last week, it came to light that the Dodgers had started a new clubhouse celebration after wins - "Dub Club".

The "Dub Club", the brainchild of Dodgers veteran third baseman Justin Turner, was unveiled last week. It features a smoke machine, disco ball, and Mookie Betts on turntables in the locker room after LA wins a game.

Some fans had wondered if the Dub Club travels, but SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson clarified this week that the club doesn't travel with the team.

Justin Turner explained why he started the new clubhouse tradition in an article by The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

“You win a game in the major leagues, you shouldn’t take it for granted. You should enjoy it.”

The veteran explained that players are quick to shower, change, and get home after a win. Not every victory is savored. But now, everyone home win has a little more meaning. 

“I just think it’s something you should enjoy a little bit and not take for granted before you move on to the next game.”

It appears that Club Dub already has its first VIP member in Cody Bellinger who's "all about it" as the kids say.

“So two days ago, we beat the Mets and we come in (to the clubhouse) – the lights are off, the disco ball is going and the smoke machine is on. It was super tight.”

Club Dub will hope to have its doors open next week when the Dodgers host the Orange County Angels for a two-game set at Dodger Stadium.

LA will start a three-game series with the arch rival San Francisco Giants today. First pitch at Oracle Park is set for 7:15PM PT.

Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

