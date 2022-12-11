Skip to main content

Dodgers Interested in Free Agent Mets Reliever

The Dodgers hope to add some pitching this offseason.
Heading into next season, the Dodgers currently have four starting pitchers, but need additional support with so many injury-prone pitchers in the lineup.

In hopes to add some depth to their pitching, the Dodgers are reportedly showing interest in Seth Lugo, a reliever/starter who’s spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.

Seth Lugo currently has a pretty active market, but only few teams, including Los Angeles, are pursuing him with the opportunity to be a starter.

Lugo spent last year as an exclusive reliever. In 62 appearances, he had a 3.60 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He struck out 69 batters over 65 innings.

In his career, he’s made 38 starts. In those games, he’s 15-10 with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He’s thrown 194.2 innings across those 38 games, for an average of a little over five innings per start. His career-high in innings in a season is 101.1, which he did both in 2017 and 2018.

As Dodgers fans patiently wait for a new signing, Lugo could very well make his way in the picture. Looking at how well he could fit, his ability to start or come on in relief could serve to be very useful especially during the postseason.

Though some fans have been hoping to land splashy starters, Lugo could still fill a big need for the team next season. 

