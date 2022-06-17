Skip to main content
Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

The internet had a field day on Thursday over the Off-White and New Era collaboration that featured Dodger merchandise.

The internet had a field day on Thursday over the Off-White and New Era collaboration that featured Dodger merchandise.

Baseball fans have had some strong opinions this year to some of MLB's "City Connect" jersey designs. Let's just say, it hasn't all been positive feedback. The Rockies heavy-on-the-green uniforms probably created the most chatter, but the Nationals cherry blossom emblazoned uniforms were right up there.

On Thursday though, the torch was passed for the uniform and MLB merchandise that baseball fans are talking about. In collaboration with Off-White, a high-end fashion company, MLB released a suite of new merchandise that includes Dodgers hats and jerseys, with "meteor holes" in them.

Now, you're probably wondering, what are "meteor holes" in fashion design? They're holes that are intentionally placed on the apparel and apparently, some consumers are willing to pay top dollar for them. The Off-White Dodgers jersey, complete with holes, comes with an eye-popping $1,030 price tag.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ESPN's Joon Lee was one of the first to post the Off-White-Dodgers merchandise.

The Dodgers weren't the only ones to get the holey treatment. Five other teams were also included in the collaboration: the Miami Marlins, the Chicago White Sox, the Oakland Athletics, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Chicago Cubs. 

Baseball fans took to Twitter to react to Lee's post.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Yency Almonte's Former Colorado Teammate Told Him to Sign with LA

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Dave roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Why Tyler Anderson Got to Chase No-Hitter

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Tyler Anderson's Hilarious Response to Doc During No-Hit Bid

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Reliever Torches League for Rule Changes

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Ace Undergoes Elbow Surgery

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
News

The Cat Man is Off to a Historic Start for the Dodgers

By Adam SalcidoJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18538838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Umpire Experiences Nightmare Moment During First Game of Freeway Series

By Staff WriterJun 15, 2022