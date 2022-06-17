Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

Baseball fans have had some strong opinions this year to some of MLB's "City Connect" jersey designs. Let's just say, it hasn't all been positive feedback. The Rockies heavy-on-the-green uniforms probably created the most chatter, but the Nationals cherry blossom emblazoned uniforms were right up there.

On Thursday though, the torch was passed for the uniform and MLB merchandise that baseball fans are talking about. In collaboration with Off-White, a high-end fashion company, MLB released a suite of new merchandise that includes Dodgers hats and jerseys, with "meteor holes" in them.

Now, you're probably wondering, what are "meteor holes" in fashion design? They're holes that are intentionally placed on the apparel and apparently, some consumers are willing to pay top dollar for them. The Off-White Dodgers jersey, complete with holes, comes with an eye-popping $1,030 price tag.

ESPN's Joon Lee was one of the first to post the Off-White-Dodgers merchandise.

The Dodgers weren't the only ones to get the holey treatment. Five other teams were also included in the collaboration: the Miami Marlins, the Chicago White Sox, the Oakland Athletics, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball fans took to Twitter to react to Lee's post.