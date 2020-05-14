Dodgers Joc Pederson Autographed Jersey, Sandy Koufax Painting Highlight National Psoriasis Foundation Silent Auction

The highlight of the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Virtual Los Angeles Pstamp Out Silent Auction is a Joc Pederson autographed jersey, donated by Dodgers' President and CEO, Stan Kasten.

It's an unworn, home-white Majestic brand jersey, with Pederson's number 31 in red on the front, and blue on the back. The autograph is on the number 1 (see above). Size 44. Estimated value: $300.

To bid on this or any other item, click here to register, after which you'll be emailed a link to the silent auction.

Today (Thursday) only: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

Also available is a beautiful painting by local sports artist, Dave Hobrecht. It's a print based on a famous photograph of Sandy Koufax celebrating the final out of the Dodgers four-game World Series sweep of the Yankees, on October 6, 1963 at Chavez Ravine. Dimensions (LxWxD): 24" x 15.5" x 2". Estimated value: $300. Photo below.

By Dave Hobrecht.

The final Dodgers item available today is a pair of premium Loge level tickets to be redeemed during the first month of play whenever fans are allowed to attend donated by yours truly. I will personally arrange the purchase and delivery of the tickets for the winner, with your preference and schedule in mind.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation:

"The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.

"Founded in 1966 from a tiny classified ad in a Portland, Oregon, newspaper, NPF has evolved to become the leading patient advocacy group for the more than 8 million Americans living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"As emerging research continues to demonstrate the serious, systemic effects of these chronic autoimmune diseases, our highest priority is to find a cure."

Note: "DOUBLE the impact, DOUBLE your donation":

"Every donation you make will be doubled up to $5,000, thanks to a generous challenge donation made by a very caring individual. Please give what you can, there is no donation too small. Your support funds programs and research to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected. Donate Here."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.