Dodgers: Joe Davis Receives Adorable Surprise for Father's Day

Joe Davis came to prominence in the baseball world as the television play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers, but now, he's a household name. Davis has taken over for Joe Buck as the lead voice of Fox Sports' baseball coverage so now, Davis calls the network's weekend showcase game.

During his call of the Cardinals-Red Sox game on Saturday with analyst A.J. Pierzynski, the production team at Fox put together a Father's Day themed gift that featured Joe and his wife Libby's three children.

Led by Charlotte, the three kids gave their Dad an incredibly heartfelt video message that even for the cold hearted, was pretty cute.

Davis is in his seventh season as the Dodgers play-by-play man, but this offseason, he officially agreed to take over as the number one broadcaster for all of Fox Sports baseball coverage. Including, the World Series.

Not too bad for a 33-year-old from Michigan.