Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joe Davis Retracts Criticism of Max Muncy

Dodgers: Joe Davis Retracts Criticism of Max Muncy

Joe Davis walked back a comment he made about Max Muncy during Friday night's broadcast.

Joe Davis walked back a comment he made about Max Muncy during Friday night's broadcast.

Along with Justin Turner, Max Muncy has yet to get going at the plate. Muncy is still walking at a prodigious rate (28.6%), but the power just hasn't been there. His slugging percentage this year is a meager .292. Max Muncy, quite simply, has been going through it.

Which is why on Friday night Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis made a comment during the broadcast after it looked like Max was arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. The pitch was an obvious strike.

"That's concerning to see him argue that."

Analyst Orel Hershiser didn't disagree with his partner's take.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It sure is. That got a lot of the plate. Wasn't borderline high or low. Just right down the middle."

But after further review, and an exhaustive investigation by baseball Twitter, it came to light that Muncy was arguing that Phillies reliever Jeurys Familia did not come set before delivering the pitch. The Dodgers infielder was of the opinion that a balk should have been called.

Prior to first pitch on Saturday, Davis admitted that he and Hershiser got it wrong during the broadcast. 

Honestly, it's refreshing to see a broadcaster, especially of Davis' stature, admit when they might have got something wrong. 

One fan on Twitter captured the Phillies broadcasters who did note that Familia looked to still be moving before delivering the pitch.

Muncy will look to get back on track today as the Dodgers try to avoid being swept at home by the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Max MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Doesn't Think Age Is a Factor in His Sluggish Start

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Downplays His Injury

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18265801_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner's Clutch Home Run from Friday Night

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Hosting Voting Center for Upcoming Elections

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_15780540_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Pitching Prospect on LA's Radar for Call-Up Amid Mounting Injuries

By Staff WriterMay 14, 2022
USATSI_16309372_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Appeal Hearing Set for Later This Month

By Staff WriterMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18146108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Reasoning Behind Questionable Decision

By Staff WriterMay 13, 2022
USATSI_13360022_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Padres Ink Eight-Time All-Star to Deal

By Staff WriterMay 13, 2022