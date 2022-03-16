Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage

Last week, reports surfaced that longtime Fox Sports baseball and football broadcaster Joe Buck is leaving the network to re-join broadcast partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. Buck's move could trigger a big promotion for current Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that Davis at the top of list to slide into Buck's role as the number one play-by-play announcer for Fox's MLB coverage.

“Buck has been the voice of the World Series for 24 years. Joe Davis is the clear favorite, according to sources, to be offered the lead MLB job. Other candidates could include Adam Amin internally and ESPN’s Dan Shulman and MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian.”

It's likely that Davis would continue to be the everyday play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers on SportsNet LA, but would be calling Fox's weekly Saturday game. Additionally, Davis would also be working the World Series. In the past, he's called playoffs games for Fox, including Game 7 of the Dodgers-Braves 2020 NLCS.

Buck's departure could also open the door for Davis getting promoted to the overall number two play-by-play slot for Fox's NFL broadcast team according to Marchand.

“If [Kevin] Burkhardt is promoted to the No. 1 NFL team, the No. 2 spot will open which Amin, Davis and possibly college football play-by-player Gus Johnson could be considered to occupy.”

Davis has rapidly become one of the premier up-and-comers in the broadcast industry. For most, it's not a surprise that he's on the short list of play-by-play broadcasters to replace Buck's spot in the booth.