Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage

Joe Davis is reportedly the lead candidate to replace Joe Buck

Joe Davis is reportedly the lead candidate to replace Joe Buck

Last week, reports surfaced that longtime Fox Sports baseball and football broadcaster Joe Buck is leaving the network to re-join broadcast partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. Buck's move could trigger a big promotion for current Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that Davis at the top of list to slide into Buck's role as the number one play-by-play announcer for Fox's MLB coverage.

“Buck has been the voice of the World Series for 24 years. Joe Davis is the clear favorite, according to sources, to be offered the lead MLB job. Other candidates could include Adam Amin internally and ESPN’s Dan Shulman and MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's likely that Davis would continue to be the everyday play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers on SportsNet LA, but would be calling Fox's weekly Saturday game. Additionally, Davis would also be working the World Series. In the past, he's called playoffs games for Fox, including Game 7 of the Dodgers-Braves 2020 NLCS.

Buck's departure could also open the door for Davis getting promoted to the overall number two play-by-play slot for Fox's NFL broadcast team according to Marchand.

“If [Kevin] Burkhardt is promoted to the No. 1 NFL team, the No. 2 spot will open which Amin, Davis and possibly college football play-by-player Gus Johnson could be considered to occupy.”

Davis has rapidly become one of the premier up-and-comers in the broadcast industry. For most, it's not a surprise that he's on the short list of play-by-play broadcasters to replace Buck's spot in the booth.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17896213
News

Dodgers: Rule Change Will Reshape LA's Season

By Staff Writer45 minutes ago
USATSI_17896326_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Rockies Lefty to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw On Why He Re-Signed with LA

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_17001208
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner a Rumored 'Short-Timer' with LA

By Staff WriterMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16788690
News

Dodgers Sign Infield Utility Man Hanser Alberto

By Staff WriterMar 14, 2022
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Admits Elbow Will Need More Time for Full Recovery

By Staff WriterMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16909232
News

Dodgers: Nelson Cruz Signs with Nationals; No Longer DH Option for LA

By Staff WriterMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16903487
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Available for Opening Day

By Staff WriterMar 13, 2022