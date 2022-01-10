Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joe Kelly is Trying to Help Fix Baseball

The reliever is working to help improve the popularity of baseball in America.

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks

America's pastime is no longer America's pastime. Over the years, baseball has fallen out of favor with many sports fans. Joe Kelly is here to help fix that. 

Kelly's Baseball Isn't Boring is an effort to bring baseball back to the forefront of American sports. 

On Wednesday, the reliever posted the mission statement for The Baseball Isn't Boring campaign in a Twitter video.

“Since there’s no baseball as of now, we need to show support and we ned to connect more with our fans. Especially with them not being too happy with what’s going on with the situation.”

Kelly admitted that baseball fans' frustrations with the lockout only adds to the challenge.

Kelly is promoting his cause by giving away three pieces of autographed memorabilia to three fans that submit content showing why baseball is cool. Fans must use hashtag #baseballisntboring. Fans also need to tag Kelly’s account @Baseballisntboring in their post.

“Give us a reason why baseball isn’t boring so we can get this conversation going and hopefully lead a revolution of changing the game of baseball.”

Every revolution needs a leader.

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
