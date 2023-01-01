Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Wife Ashley Announces Baby Number 4 in Hilarious Way

The former Dodger looks ahead into a new chapter of fatherhood and another season of his career.

Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley, shared a lighthearted video on social media this week as a way to pop out with her pregnancy news.

The Kelly family continues to grow as the couple soon welcomes their fourth child in April.

Dodger fans may already be quite familiar with their first born son, Knox. Who can forget how the little one contributed in his own special way to the Dodgers 2020 World Series win with his rally hype videos.

A couple years later, Kelly has taken his talents to the White Sox, but nevertheless the pitcher will always be a beloved figure among many Dodgers fans.

After three years and 115 appearances on the team, Kelly had an effective tenure in Los Angeles, posting a 3.59 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Kelly’s strikeout rate (27.5 percent) was a career best, and his walk rate (8.2 percent) was his lowest since 2012.

Kelly left for Chicago earlier this year after agreeing to a 2-year contract with the new team in March 2022. In his first season, Kelly was often injured as he dealt with a nerve issue in his pitching arm and hamstring injury as well.

Kelly tossed just 37 innings in 43 games for the White Sox and his season ended with an ERA of 6.03 and WHIP of 1.595. If he can remain healthy in 2023, Kelly can aim to return to full form and effectiveness.

We wish him all the best next season as he takes on another chapter in both his fatherhood and career.