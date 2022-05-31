Dodgers: Journeyman Pitcher Boasts Impressive Streak as LA Starter

The early season surprise on the Dodgers pitching staff was the emergence of lefty Andrew Heaney. Heaney threw ten scoreless innings, with 16 strikeouts, in his firs two starts before landing on the injured list. Tyler Anderson, who replaced him in the rotation, now owns the title of former castoff excelling in a starting role in LA.

After throwing six shutout innings on Sunday in Arizona, Anderson now owns a 20-inning scoreless streak that dates back to a home start against Arizona.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman gave Anderson rave reviews after the Sunday win (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“He’s been pretty incredible. He throws strikes. He pounds the zone. That changeup – I’ve faced it – especially when he’s got the 92-93 (mph fastball) working like he did today, the cutter off of it, when he’s doing that, it’s tough to get hits.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has also been impressed with Anderson this year.

“This dude makes pitches, man. He sequences really well. He changes arm angles. I love his pace of play. It keeps the defense involved. I can’t say enough about him.”

At times, his varying arm angles are reminiscent of another veteran starter who enjoyed a nice run with the Dodgers - Rich Hill.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers this past offseason, Anderson pitched for the Giants, Pirates, and Mariners.

On the season, Anderson, the Rockies first-round pick in 2011, owns a 2.90 ERA (21st in MLB). That number includes two long relief outings in April before being installed as a starter on April 23rd.

Anderson boasts a 142 ERA+ in 49.2 innings pitched.

He's been a crucial cog in the best starting rotation in baseball. The group is first in ERA (2.40) in the majors and third in home runs allowed per nine innings (0.83).