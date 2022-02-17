Skip to main content
Dodgers: Julio Urias' New Tattoo Commemorates 2020 World Series Win

Julio's latest piece of work commemorates his fight to get to the top and the 2020 World Series win.

At this point, the 2020 World Series win feels so far away for the Dodgers. Baseball is still locked out with no end in sight, and all we have to look back on are the memories right now. 

It's been more than 15 months since Julio Urias punched out Willy Adames to give the Dodgers their first title since 1988. But it's a moment that few will ever forget, including Julio. 

It was a long and often bumpy road for Julio to get those final 7 outs of Game 6. He came up from Culiacán, Mexico and made his big league debut at just 19 years old. That earned him the nickname "The Teenager" pretty quickly. 

But a series of injuries slowed down his progress, including a major shoulder issue back in 2017. But he came all the way back and dominated in that World Series. And he's making sure that he will never forget it. 

According to Instagram posts, Julio just got some new ink to celebrate the 2020 win. The new tattoo shows Julio at a young age alongside his dad, with a very motivating caption under the post.

It's just the latest piece of tattoo in the Urias' family to celebrate that World Series win. Last year, his dad got one of Julio and a World Series trophy done on his shoulder. Hopefully, he left some room for a few more Dodgers World Series wins in the near future.   

