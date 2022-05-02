Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses HIs Early Season Offensive Struggles

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball, but still aren't clicking on all cylinders. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. There's a few hitters who haven't been producing, but Justin Turner's struggles really stand out.

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Sunday, Turner's batting average stands at .187 heading into the Dodgers two game set with the arch rival San Francisco Giants.

Last week, Turner cited his inability to iron out his swing mechanics for his lack of consistent contact (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Just trying to get in good positions. I think when you get in a good position, your swing works. I haven’t been getting in the best positions lately. So just showing up and trying stuff out. I think (Tuesday) I found something that felt really good.”

In his first three years with the Dodgers, Turner also started out slow before heating up in the summer. From 2014 to 2016, his highest OPS in March and April was .749. At the moment, Turner owns a .525 OPS.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts certainly isn't unfamiliar with the historical stats.

“I wish we knew the answers to avoid the Aprils. But it is kind of signs of typical Aprils. Last year I think he got off to a good start in April. I say that a little bit in jest. It’s part of it but Justin will figure it out.”

Turner's 19.2% strikeout rate this year is the highest of his career. His 6.4% walk rate is his worst since 2013. His wRC+ stands at 55. Meaning, he's 45 percent worse than a league average hitter this year. The 37-year-old is better than those statistics, but they are eye catching.

Baseball is full of bizarre statistics, perhaps Turner will get back to his old self now that the calendar has flipped to May.