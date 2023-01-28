Dodgers: Justin Turner Open to A Number of Baseball Jobs After Hanging Up His Spikes

The beauty of professional sports is the jobs athletes can land once their playing days are done. Formers Dodgers star Justin Turner is no exception to the notion and is prepared to pursue a baseball career once he retires.

The on-field knowledge is what fans continue to eat up and with in-depth insight from a veteran like Turner, he will surely land a job. Unlike playing in the big leagues, being a coach or tv anchor doesn't have an expiration date.

The only competition is your ability to remain knowledgeable in the game, but of course a great motivating factor is to also not just sit around once you retire. Turner opened up about the future career possibilities to AM570 radio.

“Some baseball capacity is a good way to put it. I love the game. I don’t know if Kourtney wants me to be home, like, all day every day. So, I’m pretty sure I’ll stay in the game in some way, shape or form. I don’t know if it’s going to be the Orel and Nomar talking about the game in the booth. I don’t know if it’s going to be the Chase Utley special advisor in and out, helping out behind the scenes. Or if it’s going to be in the dugout somewhere.”

It's an idea worth considering, but Turner still has plenty of days left before his career comes to an end. Knowledge of the game can take someone very far, but his ability to light up a room with his always loving personality is what will cement him as a baseball lifer.