Skip to main content
Dodgers: Justin Turner Thinks Long Lockout was Premeditated
Player(s)
Justin Turner
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Justin Turner Thinks Long Lockout was Premeditated

Justin Turner believes MLB owners always planned on a drawn out lockout.

Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner believes MLB owners always planned on a drawn out lockout.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been hesitant about providing his opinion on the lockout. This week, Turner joined his wife, Kourtney Turner, on an episode of the Holding Kourt podcast to discuss the state of the MLB.

Turner is a staunch believer in the fact that the league and owners always planned on a long, drawn out lockout as a means to leverage the MLBPA in the CBA negotiations. 

“They went into this whole offseason with the intentions of shutting the game down and trying to put the players up against the wall and force them into a corner to make bad decisions and have another bad collective bargaining agreement.”

Read More

Turner is also of the opinion that the MLB lockout was completely avoidable. 

“It’s angering because it seems like it all could have been avoided. It seems like we shouldn’t be in this position. It seems unnecessary. We could have been negotiating all winter long, and instead the commissioner decided to lock us out on December 1.”

It's difficult to say Turner is wrong after hearing MLB commissioner's Rob Manfred response when asked why the real CBA negotiations did begin until the end of February.

“I think the best answer is the question is the last ten days. We’ve been here, ready to bargain. Full committees, owners, players, for ten days and it got going two days before the deadline, that’s the best explanation I can give you.”

For what it's worth, it appears that Turner and the MLB players have at least won in the court of public opinion.

Justin TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Thinks Long Lockout was Premeditated

By Staff Writer1 minute ago
USATSI_13019501 (2)
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Miami Marlins Pitcher to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_12344662
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Reconnects with Former LA Pitcher

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_13388585
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts 'Pissed' About MLB Lockout

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17752560
News

MLB News: Playoff Expansion Could Ignite CBA Negotiations Says Expert

By Staff WriterMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17016004
News

Dodgers: LA Has 'Real Shot' of Signing Freddie Freeman Says MLB Insider

By Staff WriterMar 4, 2022
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Writes Message to Baseball Fans

By Staff WriterMar 4, 2022
USATSI_15780584
News

Dodgers: Bobby Miller on Clayton Kershaw's Mental Approach

By Staff WriterMar 4, 2022