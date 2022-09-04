Dodgers: Justin Turner's Sneaky Hitting Streak Continues

The Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is the longest tenured position player on the roster. JT joined LA in 2014 and was here simply to back up the likes of Juan Uribe, who was the starting third baseman for the Dodgers at the time.

When Turner continued to impress in 2015, he eventually took over the full-time role at 3B and from then on, everything is history.

At the age of 37, Justin Turner is not quite what he was in years past in LA, but even in a somewhat down season in which his AB’s are down, he’s been producing big time at the plate as of late.

The Long beach native extended his hitting streak last night to 13 games and is on a tear so far.

JT’s lone hit last night came in the form of a HR in the 5th inning that extended the Dodger lead, 8-0. That homer also tied him up for a record in Dodgers history.

Justin’s 2022 season hasn’t been anything to brag about, but with the team as loaded as it is they can afford a down year from JT. Turner has also battled through some injury this season, suffering an abdomen strain in July.

Overall, the red-head is slashing .274/.345/.431 with a .776 OPS in 390 AB’s and 107 games played. Turner has solidified himself as a great postseason performer with the Dodgers and if he continues his most recent success, he can add to it come October.