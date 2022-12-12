Skip to main content

Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn't His Only Option

Though rumors swirled about what team the pitcher would go to, he chose to stay in L.A.
Clayton Kershaw is locked in with the Dodgers for the 2023 season, but previous speculations that circulated about whether or not Clayton Kershaw would return also revealed that the southpaw was entertaining the idea of playing for one particular team.

Rumors surfaced that the 3-time Cy Young winner was looking to return to his hometown state of Texas. MLB sports writer for Fox Sports shares Kershaw’s thoughts as a free agent: 

For a few weeks, the Rangers allegedly were “patiently waiting” for a response from Kershaw before he made the decision to return to Los Angeles. Less than a week ago, the news was made official as the team announced that the pitcher signed a one-year $20 million deal for the 2023 season.

Back in the 2021 season, Kershaw dealt with forearm and elbow injuries, causing  many to believe the veteran would retire. Though he enters his age-34 season, Kershaw has shut down all retirement rumors, as he is still one of the most consistent and best pitchers in the game.

On the mound he remains dominant, posting a 2.42 ERA over 115 1/3 innings this season. Not only does he have great strikeout and hard-hit ball rates, he stands among the league’s best at limiting free passes and barrels.

It’s clear the Dodgers would have a large gap to fill in their roster if the lefty did indeed leave. Thankfully, Kershaw felt like the “job was not done yet.”

Kershaw has one World Series title under his belt, but is on a mission for his second. In returning to Los Angeles, it is satisfying to know that he believes he can be a champion in a Dodgers jersey instead of in a Rangers one.

Although the Rangers lost out on securing Kershaw for the 2023 season, they were able to land a big move with two time Cy-Young award winner, Jacob deGrom, arguably one of the best pitchers in the game.

Now, if Texas had both deGrom and Kershaw, that would be a scary sight.

Luckily, Kershaw reunites with Julio Urias in L.A. and is ready to take on his fifteenth season in Dodger blue. 

