Dodgers: Kershaw's No. 22 Ranks Among List of Most Productive Jersey Numbers

With so many players that have stepped into the game over the century, what uniform numbers have been the most productive?

MLB.com ranked every uniform number ever, by value by using Baseball-Reference.com. In order to remain accurate, they looked into how many Wins Above Replacement each uniform number has accumulated since numbers have first been placed on the back of uniforms.

Down the list of numbers and ranked at No. 11 out of 101 was the Dodgers’ one and only, Clayton Kershaw.

Playing for the Dodgers the entirety of his career, the lefty has repped the No. 22. The estimated WAR for this uniform number is 1,684.

Other notable players that have rocked No. 22 are Will Clark, Brad Radke, and Andrew McCutchen.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner passed Jim Palmer on the list after such a dominant season this year. No one is even close to passing Kershaw now.

Going into his 16th season with Los Angeles, the lefty made his first ever All-Star start after his performance as one of the sport's best pitchers. Last season, he went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 126⅓ innings, while striking out 137 batters.

Looking ahead to what Kershaw can provide the team this upcoming season, it’s satisfying to know that the Boys in Blue do, in fact, have one of the most productive players. The numbers never lie!