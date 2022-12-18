Skip to main content

Dodgers: Kershaw's No. 22 Ranks Among List of Most Productive Jersey Numbers

MLB.com shares insight on the 101 uniform numbers ordered by value.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With so many players that have stepped into the game over the century, what uniform numbers have been the most productive?

MLB.com ranked every uniform number ever, by value by using Baseball-Reference.com. In order to remain accurate, they looked into how many Wins Above Replacement each uniform number has accumulated since numbers have first been placed on the back of uniforms.

Down the list of numbers and ranked at No. 11 out of 101 was the Dodgers’ one and only, Clayton Kershaw. 

Playing for the Dodgers the entirety of his career, the lefty has repped the No. 22. The estimated WAR for this uniform number is 1,684. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other notable players that have rocked No. 22 are Will Clark, Brad Radke, and Andrew McCutchen.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner passed Jim Palmer on the list after such a dominant season this year. No one is even close to passing Kershaw now.

Going into his 16th season with Los Angeles, the lefty made his first ever All-Star start after his performance as one of the sport's best pitchers. Last season, he went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 126⅓ innings, while striking out 137 batters.

Looking ahead to what Kershaw can provide the team this upcoming season, it’s satisfying to know that the Boys in Blue do, in fact, have one of the most productive players. The numbers never lie!

USATSI_18852714_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Market for Hybrid Pitcher

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Questions if Gavin Lux is The Guy For Shortstop

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18682264_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Adds Hitting Specialist For 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19221758_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Was Never A Likely Candidate to Land Swanson

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19168598_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Star Shortstop Off to Chicago Per New Contract

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jason Heyward Feels LA Gave Him Best Opportunity to Return to Form

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Like the Tools Jason Heyward Has to Build Off Of

By Jeff J. Snider