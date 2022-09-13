Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kimbrel is Keeping New Walkout Song, But Not for Superstitious Reasons

Dodgers: Kimbrel is Keeping New Walkout Song, But Not for Superstitious Reasons

LA closer Craig Kimbrel's new walkout song coincided with a hot stretch, and while he claims to not be superstitious, he's not going to mess with a good thing.

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel isn't superstitious. He just doesn't want to mess with something that's working.

You might think that's a distinction without a difference, and you might not be alone in that assessment, but for Kimbrel, it's more about "consistency," as Bill Plunkett writes in the Orange County Register.

Kimbrel wouldn’t be the first ballplayer unwilling to tamper with a good streak. But he shakes off suggestions that he is superstitious, saying “but I like to keep things the same if they work.”

Told that kind of sounds like a definition of superstitious, Kimbrel disagrees, saying, “No – it’s consistent.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The consistency we're talking about here? Kimbrel's walkout song, which changed from Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" to Idina Menzel's "Let It Go" (from the movie Frozen) about three weeks ago. What started as a gimmick — the song was chosen by Kimbrel's wife, Ashley, and four-year-old daughter, Lydia, to celebrate Women's Day at Dodger Stadium — has turned into a real phenomenon at the ballpark.

And the new walkout song has coincided with a stretch where Kimbrel has looked much more like the dominant closer the Dodgers thought they were acquiring when they sent AJ Pollock to the White Sox in a March trade. Other than two walks in his second inning of work in a game in Miami, Kimbrel hasn't allowed a baserunner since changing his music. And for that reason, he's going to keep it.

“Why not?” Kimbrel said of sticking with the new song. “That and I also saw what it did all around. The fans loved it. Guys in the clubhouse loved it. I’m going to keep it because of that.

“Plus – scoreless innings help.”

Kimbrel and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts don't really believe the song is the difference. They both recognize that Kimbrel's command has improved greatly, allowing him to use his elite fastball and devastating curveball more effectively.

But the music is staying, not because of superstition, but because of the old saying: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Not Overly Encouraged with Tony Gonsolin's Latest Update

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16591812_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Latest Power Rankings Support LA Dominance Over MLB

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19030635_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Adds New Award to His Collection

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18992503_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16102155_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Resurfaces with MLB Team After Stint in KBO

By Noah Camras
USATSI_7443181_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Doesn't Remember What Went into AZ Pool Party Celebration

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Saving Their Beer Bath for Something Bigger

By Jeff J. Snider