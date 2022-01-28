Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job

Dodgers fans are fortunate to have one of the best broadcast teams in the business. Provided you can actually watch the games… But with SportsNet LA, your Los Angeles Dodgers are comprehensibly covered.

This week, Kirsten Watson, a field reporter for the SNLA, was the subject of a new "day in the life" episode on the Dodgers' YouTube channel, where she revealed a delightful little detail involving cosmetics and Access SportsNet's broadcast team.

A Day in the Life with Kirsten Watson

Watson informs us in the video that Nomar Garciaparra is not a fan of the makeup procedure.

Read More

The men in television do also put on makeup. Orel (Hershiser) loves it. So I’m gonna say that Orel loves getting his makeup done. I feel like Joe (Davis) doesn’t love it, but he knows it’s important. …I feel like Jerry (Hairston Jr) loves it too. You know who doesn’t? Nomar doesn’t like it. Nomar does not like makeup. He’s dressed to the tee, ‘I don’t need makeup because I already look that good.’ But everyone else, they’re fine with it.

The rundown definitely passes the sniff test. Joe, Orel, and John Hartung are professionals who understand the importance of looking good on film. While Hairston 100% seems to be a fan of the on-camera boost. But Nomar is an old-school ballplayer and makeup is just not his style.

USATSI_7850862_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job

49 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) waits on deck against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Says One Thing Made Him More Nervous Than the 2020 World Series

16 hours ago
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen to Return to LA Says Fan Poll

20 hours ago
USATSI_16908191
News

MLB News: CBA Negotiations Update

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_13071088
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Congratulates David Ortiz on Hall-of-Fame Induction

Jan 26, 2022
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Comes in Ranked As One of the Top First Baseman in MLB

Jan 26, 2022
Sep 14, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks to the dugout after being replaced during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Or Sandy Koufax As the Greatest of All Time?

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_16841366
News

Dodgers: Are Angel Hernandez's Days Numbered as a MLB Umpire?

Jan 25, 2022