Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kourtney Turner Delivers a Free Food Guide For Fans

Dodgers: Kourtney Turner Delivers a Free Food Guide For Fans

Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner was kind enough to let fans know of all the ways they can eat for free at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner was kind enough to let fans know of all the ways they can eat for free at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are no strangers to sponsorships and promotions with involving everyone's favorite thing - food. The longtime Farmer John's hotdog promo is one fans remember legendary broadcaster Vin Scully reciting during each and every Dodgers game for years. 

The Farmer John era might be over, but that doesn't mean that fans still can't secure some incredible deals on food thanks to the Dodgers.

In fact, one could argue we're in the golden age of gastronomical giveaways. After it was announced that fans who are also Dunkin' Donuts perks members can now get a free medium iced or hot coffee, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner, put together a one-stop-shop free food guide for fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meaning, Dodgers fans can eat like kings whenever the team is performing. Pizza, McNuggets, a Jumbo Jack...it's all on the menu. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14989170_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Believes LA Captain Could Be An Outstanding Manager

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_14526075_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Reliever Close to Making LA Debut

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18154324_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18020697_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot Cracks MLB Top 100 Prospect List

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_16299971_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Issue Statement Regarding Trevor Bauer's Suspension

By Staff WriterApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18159624_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Mets Pitcher Blasts League For Altering Baseballs This Season

By Staff WriterApr 29, 2022
USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

By Staff WriterApr 29, 2022
USATSI_10767826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

By Staff WriterApr 29, 2022