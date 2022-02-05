Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Farm System Returns to Elite Status
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Farm System Returns to Elite Status

The Dodgers farm system ranked near the top in at least one site's 2022 pre-season rankings.

The Dodgers farm system ranked near the top in at least one site's 2022 pre-season rankings.

The Dodgers farm system is back near the top of the pile. Bleacher Report ranked the Dodgers system among the elite in their 2022 pre-season rankings. Joel Reuter slotted the Dodgers in at number five in his latest rankings. Last season, the Dodgers were ranked 22nd.

“Even after trading away Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have an elite farm system. That is thanks in large part to a number of breakthrough performances on both sides of the ball.”

Reuter is clearly a big believer in the Dodgers top two pitching prospects: Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot. LA also has a promising young catcher in Diego Cartaya.

Read More

But it’s not just Miller, Pepiot, and Cartaya that has Reuter excited about the Dodgers prospect pool.

“Outfielder Andy Pages (.933 OPS, 31 HR) and third baseman Miguel Vargas (.906 OPS, 23 HR) turned potential into production, while Ryan Pepiot (4.62 ERA, 127 K, 101.1 IP) and Landon Knack (3.18 ERA, 82 K, 62.1 IP) look like the latest homegrown arms poised to make an impact at Dodger Stadium.”

Andy Pages - OF

Pages defected from Cuba in 2017 and was a standout at the Rookie-level Pioneer League. According to MLB Pipeline, the outfielder “might have the best present combination of power and speed in the Dodgers system”. He’ll need more seasoning in the minors, but Pages is a name to keep an eye on.

Miguel Vargas

Pages fellow countryman, Miguel Vargas, is a third baseman with a ton of hitting upside. Vargas slashed .319/.380/.526 last season between time in High-A and Double-A.

Landon Knack - RHP

Landon Knack is quite on the level of Miller and Pepiot, but his command is what will get him to the big leagues. The righty-handed pitcher has a mid-90s fastball and is still developing his curveball.

Even after trading away Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, the Dodgers farm system is still brimming with talent.

USATSI_15771428
News

Dodgers: LA Farm System Returns to Elite Status

1 minute ago
USATSI_9460192
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Plans to Attend Rams Super Bowl Game

5 hours ago
USATSI_16470578
News

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Could Testify in Trial of Former Angels Staffer

20 hours ago
USATSI_7241099
News

Dodgers: Former LA Pitcher Retires from Baseball

Feb 4, 2022
Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Ranked Among the Greats in ESPN Top 100 List

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_16494142
News

Dodgers Could End Up With the Most Wins in the NL, According to Projections

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_11177582
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Officially Arrives in Korea

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17016099
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Discusses His Journey to Becoming a Premier MLB Reliever

Feb 3, 2022