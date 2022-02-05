Dodgers: LA Farm System Returns to Elite Status

The Dodgers farm system is back near the top of the pile. Bleacher Report ranked the Dodgers system among the elite in their 2022 pre-season rankings. Joel Reuter slotted the Dodgers in at number five in his latest rankings. Last season, the Dodgers were ranked 22nd.

“Even after trading away Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have an elite farm system. That is thanks in large part to a number of breakthrough performances on both sides of the ball.”

Reuter is clearly a big believer in the Dodgers top two pitching prospects: Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot. LA also has a promising young catcher in Diego Cartaya.

But it’s not just Miller, Pepiot, and Cartaya that has Reuter excited about the Dodgers prospect pool.

“Outfielder Andy Pages (.933 OPS, 31 HR) and third baseman Miguel Vargas (.906 OPS, 23 HR) turned potential into production, while Ryan Pepiot (4.62 ERA, 127 K, 101.1 IP) and Landon Knack (3.18 ERA, 82 K, 62.1 IP) look like the latest homegrown arms poised to make an impact at Dodger Stadium.”

Andy Pages - OF

Pages defected from Cuba in 2017 and was a standout at the Rookie-level Pioneer League. According to MLB Pipeline, the outfielder “might have the best present combination of power and speed in the Dodgers system”. He’ll need more seasoning in the minors, but Pages is a name to keep an eye on.

Miguel Vargas

Pages fellow countryman, Miguel Vargas, is a third baseman with a ton of hitting upside. Vargas slashed .319/.380/.526 last season between time in High-A and Double-A.

Landon Knack - RHP

Landon Knack is quite on the level of Miller and Pepiot, but his command is what will get him to the big leagues. The righty-handed pitcher has a mid-90s fastball and is still developing his curveball.

Even after trading away Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, the Dodgers farm system is still brimming with talent.