Dodgers: LA Insider Says Clayton Kershaw Not Close with Rams Stafford

Super Bowl has the distinction of having the gran-daddy of all build-ups. Every sports radio station and television network is singularly focused on the biggest American sports event of the year. This website was no exception.

One story that was frequently covered was the friendship between Clayton Kershaw and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In a few interviews, Kershaw was asked to discuss his relationship with Stafford. Kershaw's responses made it seem that the two are cordial, but, by no means best friends.

AM570’s David Vassegh confirmed this week that although they attended the same high school, Kershaw and Stafford weren’t in the same social circles.

Vassegh retold a quote from Kershaw while the Dodgers were in Detroit in 2017.

“I’ll put it to you this way Dave, we were not at the same party on Friday nights.”

The two might not both be playing for LA franchises in 2022. Stafford is under contract for the Rams, but Kershaw is currently a free agent.

The two are also coming off of very different seasons. Kershaw suffered an elbow injury that caused him to miss most of the second half and the entire post season. The Dodgers lost to the Braves in the 2021 NLCS.

Stafford’s Rams just won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

Once the lockout is over, Kershaw is free to sign with any team he pleases.

The Dodgers figure to be high on his list. Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year MLB career in LA.