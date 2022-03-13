Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Interested in Signing Nelson Cruz

The Dodgers are one of the eight reported teams that are pursuing designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

The DH coming to the NL opens the door for a new group of players to join the senior circuit. Those sluggers who aren't proficient with the leather now have fresh employment opportunities. The Dodgers are hoping to secure free agent veteran DH Nelson Cruz to help take advantage of the universal DH.

ESPN's Enrique Rojas reported on Saturday that the Dodgers are one of eight teams looking to add Cruz.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes that the Dodgers signing Cruz doesn't preclude the club from also signing Freddie Freeman.

“The inclusion of a universal DH in the labor agreement makes it possible the Dodgers could add both Freeman and Cruz, who also is drawing interest from the Padres. The Dodgers seemingly believe they could afford both as well; Freeman likely will end up in the $25 million to $30 million range annually on a long-term deal, while Cruz figures to receive about the same salary that he did last season, $13 million, for one year.”

During the offseason, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned that the club is looking to use a variety of players in the DH spot. Cruz could be a solid addition as another DH option.

Cruz began the 2021 season with the Twins before he was traded in July to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dominican slugger had a .832 OPS and a 122 wRC+. For those counting stat fans, he logged 32 home runs and 86 RBI.

He would also give the Dodgers another power bat who can punish left-handed pitching. Cruz had a .316 batting average and a 142 WRC+ against lefties last year. 

Cruz appeared as a DH in 133 of his 140 games played last season. The 41-year-old, who will turn 42 this summer, likely won't be picking up a glove for whichever team he signs with.

Insiders believe Cruz will make a decision in the coming days. 

